PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You know it is summer in Arizona when you walk outside and immediately start sweating. The one thing during this heat you want is relief. To achieve maximum efficiency you want to make sure your home is nice and cool without raising your electric bills too high.

A local Arizonan, Audrey Monell, is the president and third-generation of Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning. Monell says there are ways to make your air conditioning system more effective but also save you the anxiety and fear from looking at your power bill.

Here are some tips from Forrest Anderson Plumbing on hos to keep cool and save money: