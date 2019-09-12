TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After what U.S. Marshals Service called a "16-day intensive manhunt," the couple accused of murder in Tucson who escaped from a prison transport van while en route to Pima County, have been found and arrested.
Here is a timeline of the events from the alleged murder of a Tucson man through the capture of Blane and Susan Barksdale in a town north of Roosevelt Lake.
