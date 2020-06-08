PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona's former U-S Senator Jeff Flake says we need to see systemic change in law enforcement, but that defunding or disbanding the police isn't the answer.
The former Republican senator and CBS news contributor says he's been keeping an eye on things, trying to stay involved with all that's going on right now. He says change is long overdue.
He said seeing other GOP leaders like Mitt Romney join in on peaceful demonstrations is the kind of leadership we need right now. "Sounds like police, about every police department across the country, could use some changes, but disbanding the police department, sounds like they're doing away with it and no city can afford to do that obviously," Flake said.
He says a lot of his colleagues still in politics are working to ease the unrest with the social and racial divide we're seeing in ongoing protests here in the Valley and across the country.
"I think it's overdue to look at some of these issues. It seems like we have these deaths again and again and again and they're focused on for a bit and then forgotten," Flake said.
Like gun violence and mass shootings, Flake says the swell of support to demand change comes on strong when people die, then eventually fades without much real reform. He says changing certain policies, like banning neck holds, would be a start, and knows addressing the root causes to these recurring problems will be much more complex.
"I think that there are some things that, during the training process, can happen that should happen that hopefully will happen in the future," Flake said.
He also talked about how every federal officer who goes through training must visit the Holocaust Museum to learn about antisemitism and suggested perhaps mandatory visits to an African American museum would be equally beneficial, admitting it would be even for him, personally.