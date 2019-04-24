NEAR KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The founder of an animal sanctuary in northwestern Arizona is recovering after a tiger attacked him, an official said.
The incident happened on Monday afternoon during a flash flood warning.
[See: Tiger that attacked nonprofit founder at wildlife sanctuary near Kingman]
Keepers of the Wild founder and executive director Jonathan Kraft was worried about several large cats due to the severe weather and decided to try to protect them from the elements, according to Nichole Walls with Keepers of the Wild.
Kraft opened Bowie the Bengal tiger's gates to allow him access to his den area to get out of the rain.
Walls said that when Bowie pushed the gates before Kraft could secure the safety clips and got a hold of Kraft using his teeth.
Staff rushed into action and removed Kraft from the tiger's grip.
Kraft suffered "multiple wounds" and two broken bones, Walls said.
"My accident with Bowie was my fault. I was concerned for his welfare and did not stay focused on him. It only takes a fraction of a second for a captive wild animal to revert to their instinctual behavior," said Kraft in a statement.
He was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital and will be recovering for several months, according to Walls.
Bowie is fine and won't be euthanized, Walls said.
The public was never in danger.
Bowie has been at Keepers of the Wild since September 2018 and is one of three big cats that used to be pets. The 11-year-old was declawed as a young cub.
Keepers of the Wild is a nonprofit organization that helps captive animals who have been abused, neglected, abandoned or retired.
