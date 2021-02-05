NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Baseball fans still hoping to get tickets for spring training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will have to wait a little longer.
The baseball facility tweeted out on Friday that due to "further review" of spring training "details," it's putting ticket sales on hold for the games. The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies play their home spring training games there.
Salt River Fields said it would let fans know when tickets would be available again. Presale for tickets started on Wednesday and Thursday. There was no information indicating when tickets might go back on sale.
Due to further review regarding Spring Training details, the D-backs and Rockies will be temporarily postponing ticket sales to Spring Training games. We will alert fans with information about a new on sale date when it is available. pic.twitter.com/U8FtGNd9FR— Salt River Fields (@SaltRiverFields) February 5, 2021