PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In a rare circumstance, a Peoria mom said all three of her kids needed heart transplants.
Sara Siqueiros said her 4-year-old daughter, Isabel, got sick when she was two years old. Doctors ran tests and diagnosed her with restrictive cardiomyopathy. She got a heart transplant.
"The beginning was really rough, just accepting this was our new life," said Sara.
Life got rougher when the family learned their twins boys, Jaxon and Jason, would also need heart transplants.
"That is an inherited form of heart disease," said Phoenix Children's Hospital Pediatric Heart Surgeon, Roosevelt Bryant. "It's usually seen in about one in every 2700 patients."
"After their first birthday, his twin brother suffered his first cardiac arrest, and that's kind of how we found out the twins did indeed have it too," said Sara.
This year, the twins also got heart transplants at Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Jaxon got his just a couple weeks ago and is doing well.
"This is the first time for me personally that I've treated a series of siblings," said Bryant.
"We're never really out of the woods," said Sara. "Transplant isn't a cure. It just gives them a better quality of life. We're constantly at the doctor, making sure there's no rejection."
For the most part, the kids will get to live a normal life.
"It's been hard, but I'm nothing but grateful for everything that happened," said Sara. "Our story definitely has a happy ending."