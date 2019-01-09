PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Thousands of Arizona families are facing financial hardships due to the government shutdown, but there are resources available to help during this time.
St. Mary’s Food Bank wants to remind government families, the non-profit is here to assist those families who suddenly find themselves in need of food.
If you’re worried about putting food on the table, visit the main St. Mary’s location in Phoenix at 3131 West Thomas Road or the Surprise location at 13050 West Elm Street for immediate assistance. St. Mary’s staff is also encouraging people to call the food bank at (602) 242-FOOD for more information.
APS is also assisting families who are struggling to pay their electric bills. The power company set aside $500,000 for federal workers impacted by the shutdown.
Customers can get up to $400 this year to help pay their electric bills. It is all being administered by several Valley non-profits including Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and Wildfire’s network of community partners.
When getting help, APS customers can also check to see if they are eligibility for the APS Energy Support Program, which offers a 25% discount on monthly bills.
You can find out more information by visiting www.aps.com/assistance.
Credit Union West is also helping government families as they deal with a lapse in pay due to the shutdown. Members impacted by the shutdown are able to get a 0% APR personal loan for up to $6,000 on a 2-year term. No payment will also be due for the first 90 days.
The bank is also offering a skip-a-pay fee waiver. If government employees have an existing loan with the credit union, they could be eligible to skip the monthly payment at no cost.
If you are a facing a financial hardship from the shutdown, contact Credit Union West at (602) 631-3200.
