STANFIELD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three teenage boys are accused of killing a 16-year-old in Stanfield.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday morning that 15-year-old Benjamin Villa, 14-year-old Emilo Acosta, and 16-year-old Genaro Acosta are facing first-degree murder charges in adult court.
PCSO deputies were called to a home just after midnight on Sept. 1, following reports of a shooting in Stanfield, which is about 20 minutes west of Casa Grande. Deputies arrived and found Isaac Rosales suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Investigators say Rosales had been in a confrontation in front of the home prior to the shooting.
Details surrounding the arrest of the three boys has not been released. Arizona’s Family reached out to PCSO for more information.