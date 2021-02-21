CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are looking for the suspects responsible for a shooting Sunday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of San Tan Park near Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road.
According to Chandler police, four brothers, ranging from 9 to 26, were playing basketball when three suspects, possibly teenagers, approached the group and started shooting at them. One of the brothers was shot and transported to a local hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.
The three suspects left the park on foot and were possibly seen near Pecos Road and Cottonwood Street. Officers searched the area but were not able to find any suspects.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, including possible residential video surveillance footage, call Chandler police at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.