PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that occurred early Friday morning.
It happened at about 2 a.m. near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Police say a car drove by and unknown suspects opened fire, hitting three people.
One person reportedly suffered critical injuries. The other two were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the victims are 26-year-old men; the other man is 43 years old.
Police say they do not have a description of the suspects at this time.
They are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.