CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people got out safely after a fire consumed a home overnight in Chandler.
Fire crews responded to the fire near Lindsay Road and Hunt Highway around 2:30 a.m.
Fire officials say one of the cars outside caught fire and spread to the garage of the home.
The fire then quickly continued from the garage to the attic, consuming most of the home.
Fire officials say that's when crews went defensive on the fire.
Fortunately, a mother, her son and the son's friend were safely outside the home when firefighters arrived.
Video from the scene showed the roof completely destroyed by the fire.
Fire officials say the home is completely unlivable.
A crisis response team is helping with temporary housing.
Fire officials say no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.