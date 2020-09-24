PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Three people have been injured in a drive-by shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood Thursday night.
According to police, shots rang out around 8 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived on the scene they found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds. They were all transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe the victims were standing outside of a home when a dark colored car drove by and someone fired a gun at them. A description of the vehicle is unknown at this time.
If you have any information regarding this shooting contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.