Serious crash closes intersection at Central and Dobbins
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people, including a child, have been rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in south Phoenix.

Phoenix fire said crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Central Avenue and Dobbins Road around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a van that crashed into a semi-truck. Video from the Arizona’s Family drone showed the van with significant damage and a large debris field.

A child, 19-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The area is currently closed to traffic. Check latest traffic conditions on azfamily.com.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you