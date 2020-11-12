PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people, including a child, have been rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in south Phoenix.
Phoenix fire said crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Central Avenue and Dobbins Road around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.
When crews arrived on the scene they found a van that crashed into a semi-truck. Video from the Arizona’s Family drone showed the van with significant damage and a large debris field.
A child, 19-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
The area is currently closed to traffic. Check latest traffic conditions on azfamily.com.