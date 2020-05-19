PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are on scene of a shooting involving at least three people Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. behind the QuikTrip convenience store near 19th and Glendale avenues. Three people with gunshot wounds were taken away in ambulances. One of them has life-threatening injuries, police said.
What led up to the shooting remains unclear.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area as several roads are blocked while police investigate. Closures are in place along Glendale Avenue between 23rd and 19th avenues.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this breaking news story.