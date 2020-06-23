Drive-by shooting at Solano Park in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three men have been rushed to the hospital following a drive-by shooting at a park in Phoenix on Tuesday night. 

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to Solano Park near 15th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 8 p.m. for several calls of a shooting. Officers arrived and found three men all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and the third had minor injuries. Police say witnesses reported seeing shots come from someone in a vehicle, which sped off following the shooting.

A vehicle description was not immediately available. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available. 

 

