Three more people arrested in connection to Scottsdale riots

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Friday, police confirmed three more people have been arrested in connection to the downtown Scottsdale riots that happened on May 30. All three individuals who were arrested are from the Valley.
Police say Aaron Medina, a 28-year-old man, is accused of driving his Honda Civic through the intersection of Scottsdale and Camelback roads various times, as he taunted officers and didn't stop when they commanded him to. He eventually fled from officers while going the wrong way down a street that was closed off. He was arrested for failing to stop for a police officer, reckless driving, endangerment and criminal trespassing.
A 22-year-old man, later identified as Eric Robles, was arrested in relation to trafficking stolen property and the possession of stolen property. During the investigation, stolen merchandise was retrieved.
The youngest out of the three arrested was 18-year-old Robert Rocha. He's accused of burglary, theft and trafficking stolen property.
These arrests make a total of 47 people arrested in connection to the Scottsdale riots that occurred after hundreds of people protested against the injustice in America near Scottsdale Fashion Square. It cost the mall millions in repairs.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are continuing to follow up with more evidence.