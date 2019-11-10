PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for three men who beat a man and left him in the street early Sunday morning.
The attack, which happened about 3:30 a.m., was recorded by a motion-activated security camera.
Phoenix police say officers were called to 16th Avenue and Tonto Street, which is north of Buckeye Road, after a report of an injured person in the road. When they got there, they discovered a man who was badly hurt. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening head injuries.
Witnesses told officers that three men beat and stomped on the 60-year-old man before leaving the area.
The video shows a car driving slowly by and then a bicyclist. Neither stopped to help the man.
The three suspects returned about 10 minutes later. One is seen bending over the victim and speaking to him before kicking him in the face. The suspects left and returned at least two more times.
After the fourth time, the men are seen beating the victim. Another car drove by but did not stop.
"Bad things like this happen pretty often, but the fact that they came back so many times, and the fact that it was teenagers, it’s very alarming to see how someone could be OK with doing that," Vakenteae Cooks said. "For people to drive past and just let it happen, that's disgusting."
By the time emergency responders arrived, the victim had been in the street for more than an hour.
While the suspects have yet to be found, they are believed to be young men between the ages of 16 and 20.
The name of the victim has not been released.
