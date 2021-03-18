PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people are in the hospital after being shot in west Phoenix on Wednesday night.
Phoenix police officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a man who had met up with two suspects for an OfferUp deal.
According to police, during the transaction, the victim and one suspect armed themselves with guns and exchanged gunfire. All three men were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects ran after the shooting but were located at a nearby hospital. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
The names of the individuals involved have not been released. No other information is known at this time.