TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5/KOLD) -- Three dogs have died after being attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees in Tucson Wednesday afternoon.

Tucson fire officials say the bees had been taking shelter in a neighboring shed just before the attack. Fire crews were forced to spray foam on the bees to control the situation.

The dogs were rushed to a veterinarian, but sadly, did not survive. The Tucson Fire Department advises pet owners to always "be mindful of your animals, but particularly when there are bees on your property."

It was just a few weeks ago when a Gilbert family's front porch was swarmed with thousands of bees. There were so many bees buzzing around the porch that the family started getting notifications from the security camera.

"When I checked the cameras, I literally could not even see my front porch. It just seemed like there was so many -- thousands of them," homeowner Keli Harper said.

A couple of delivery drivers apparently couldn't believe what they saw either. Harper could see a driver from FedEx in her camera as he dropped off a package, looked closer, and then walked -- and eventually ran -- away. Similarly, a UPS driver had to think twice about where to leave the package when he noticed the swarm.

"I was speechless. My heart was pounding so much. I just couldn't even -- I was afraid to even go to the door," Keli's son, Austin, said.

Mountain View Pest Control says that this is swarming season, which is when growing hives split into two, and half the workforce flies away with a new queen to find a new place to build.

Mountain View says, often, there is a possibility the bees will fly away on their own in the next day or so. But if this type of thing happens at your house, remember that after more than a day, the bees might start trying to build honeycombs in your walls.

Luckily for the Harpers, they were able to find a beekeeper, who came to remove the bees Tuesday evening.