TUCSON, Ariz. (AP/3TV/CBS5) -- Three buildings in downtown Tucson were evacuated Monday morning after a bomb threat.
Authorities say a "suspicious package" was reported at the Pima County Superior Court building around 8:30 a.m.
They say two other administration buildings were evacuated as a precaution.
The Pima County's official Twitter account confirmed the evacuations and said police are investigating.
Local television outlets live streamed footage on social media showing officers with the Tucson police bomb squad outside one of the buildings.
Media outlets also shared images on Twitter of numerous employees and visitors standing outside.
