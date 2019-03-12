PHOENIX,(3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) crews collected more than 104,000 pounds of litter on the State Route 51 in 2018.
Maricopa Association of Governments said State Route 51 was the most-littered freeway in Maricopa County in 2018.
Don't Trash Arizona, a litter education program, collected 8,019 trash bags of plastic bottles, cigarette butts, wrappers and other litter from Maricopa County freeways in 2018.
The second-most littered freeway segment was a 17-mile stretch of the Loop 202 (Santan Freeway), from the US-60 to State Route 87. In third place was the segment of the Loop 101 (Pima Freeway), from Princess Drive to Loop 202 (Red Mountain).
Drivers can help decrease litter on Arizona highways by:
1. Keep a travel trash bag in the car and refrain from tossing trash out the window
2. Remove trash from the beds of pickup trucks and make sure vehicle loads are properly secured with tarps and tie downs
3. Report highway litterers at DontTrashAz.com or call the litter hotline at 1-877-3-LITTER
