PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of children participated in an Easter tradition at the Wildlife World Zoo on Sunday.
They put their searching skills to the test in the Easter Egg Hunt at the park.
It was a fast and furious game though as kids and adults alike sprinted from the start line to try and find the most eggs.
Some adults got a little too aggressive in helping their kids.
"We only got one egg because some parents pushed me," said Marie Scrio, who was there with her 2-year-old brother Mikey.
Despite the un-Easter-like behavior, she still had a memorable experience with her family.
"It was really fun," Marie said.
The egg hunt was free but attendees had to pay to get into the park.
The Wildlife World Zoo has more than 600 species and 6,000 animals on display.
