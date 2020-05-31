PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the fourth straight night, thousands of people have hit the streets of downtown Phoenix to protest on Sunday. Just before 9 p.m., the protests got violent. Arizona's Family crews saw at least two people get detained near Interstate 10 and Seventh Street. That's where there is a standoff between protesters and police. Officers have blocked the entrance to the freeway. Some protesters were throwing objects. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Shortly after, more police arrived to the scene, many of them wearing riot gear. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the on- and off-ramps of I-10 were closed at 16th Street, Seventh Street, Third Street, Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue.

Crowds started to gather around 5 p.m. at two different locations. One group came together at Fifth Avenue and Monroe Street at a parking lot. The other formed outside of Phoenix Police Headquarters at Sixth Avenue and Washington Street. The protesters walked down different streets.

At around 8:20 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department declared an unlawful assembly in the area of Third Avenue and Van Buren Street. Officers told people to start leaving. As of 8:30 p.m., there haven't been any clashes with police.

Protesters held signs that said "Kids are not supposed to fear the police," "Don't Shoot," and "We Need Change." They also chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe." The protests hit a peak of a couple thousand people around 7 p.m. The numbers have dwindled, but as of 8:30, close to a thousand people were still protesting. Anytime the group was met with a blockade, they changed their route. It was a mostly peaceful protests until 9 p.m. when the standoff started.

They are hoping not to duplicate Saturday night, where chaos erupted and more than 100 people were arrested when an unlawful assembly was declared around 10:20 p.m. The arrests were for crimes involving rioting, unlawful assembly and aggravated assault of a police officer, police said.

Scottsdale was also a victim of rioters and millions of dollars in damages occurred at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The on- and off-ramps of I-10 and 16th Street, 7th Street, 3rd Street, 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue are closed due to a law enforcement situation. pic.twitter.com/roZvJR3jlo — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2020