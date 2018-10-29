PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Working to find a cure for HIV and AIDS.
This year's event celebrated the latest breakthrough to help reduce the spread of HIV called "undetectable equals untransmittable."
AIDS Walk Arizona raised more than $275,000 for Valley HIV and AIDS charities.
About 2,500 people came out to the walk.
The walk made a loop around the state capitol and returned to Phoenix City Hall.
The walk also marked the first time home HIV tests kits were available to those living in Arizona.
All proceeds of the event will go to 12 Valleywide HIV service agencies.
For more information on AIDS Walk Arizona, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.