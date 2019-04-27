TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--More than 28,000 people packed Tempe Saturday to participate in the 15th Annual Pat's Run.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 15th Annual Pat's Run]
[PHOTOS: Pat's Run 2019]
See the sights and sounds of this year's Pat's Run race with videos and photos above and below this sentence.
[VIDEO: 2019 Pat's Run gets underway in Tempe]
[VIDEO: Jake Plummer joins Arizona's Family at Pat's Run talking about his legacy ]
[VIDEO: Marie Tillman talks about the importance of Pat's Run]
[VIDEO: Marie Tillman visits hero husband's statue with Mark McClune]
Loved working with #16 #jakeplummer for this year’s #patsrun #azfamily #sundevils @thesundevils @pattillmanfnd @ Tempe, Arizona https://t.co/5LctAXo44C— Sean McLaughlin CBS5 (@SeanOnTV) April 27, 2019
Flying above #PatsRun! Anybody need a ride to the finish line? pic.twitter.com/ZqG4sbwtwd— Chopperguy (@chopperguyhd) April 27, 2019
Good morning. ☀️ Who is at Pat's Run? pic.twitter.com/ELmuyZylR5— Brittni Thomason (@BrittniThomason) April 27, 2019
What a great morning at #PatsRun with the #azfamily team! pic.twitter.com/pMTzmrjUVh— Rudy Rivas (@RudyRivasAZ) April 27, 2019
Great job to all the folks #running, #walking or taking #selfies at #PatsRun2019! #azfamily @azfamily @mix969 @PriscillaQOD @mathewblades pic.twitter.com/WLr1MlumUo— Yetta Gibson (@yettagibson) April 27, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.