PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Gila County Sheriff's Office says a drug bust in the Payson netted thousands of dollars worth of heroin, meth and fentanyl.
On Thursday afternoon, a car with a man and woman inside was pulled over along State Route 87 in Payson. During the traffic stop, troopers became suspicious about possible criminal activity, and called in members of the Gila County Drug, Gang and Violent Crimes Task Force. A K-9 was deployed and alerted officials to a drug odor coming from the car.
Sheriff's officials say a search of the car turned up approximately 536 grams of heroin, 482 grams of methamphetamines along with approximately 400 fentanyl pills. The heroin had a street value of $67,000, the methamphetamine seized had a street value of $48, 200, and the fentanyl pills had a street value of $8,000.
Amber Moglilo, 39, and Javier Gonzalez, 41, both of Colorado, were taken into custody. They face a number of charges, including transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.