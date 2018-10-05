PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 2,700 Arizonans will be getting big restitution checks from Volkswagen and thousands more could be eligible.
The money comes from a lawsuit alleging false advertising filed by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in 2016. At issue was VW’s “so-called ‘Clean Diesel’ cars.”
“The VW scandal first broke back in 2015, when the EPA discovered that certain diesel car models were intentionally programmed to activate emissions controls only during testing,” according to a news release from the AG’s office.
The total settlement for Arizona, which was finalized in May, is $10 million for consumers plus an additional $20 million sent Arizona’s general fund and earmarked for education.
The $964 checks going out to consumers now are the first of three batches.
“A second batch of checks will be distributed in November 2018,” according to the AGs’ office. “A final check distribution date will take place in January 2019, including all remaining eligible claims submitted, as well as the fulfillment of any remaining balance of claims for all eligible consumers.”
If you receive a check, you must deposit or cash it within 90 days.
If you believe you are eligible for restitution – you bought or leased a covered vehicle (list below) between 2008 and 2015 -- but did not receive a claims form, you should contact the claims administrator at 1-866-507-8035 or VWArizonaClaims@Classactmail.com.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says there are “potentially more than 11,000 eligible Arizona consumers.”
The deadline to submit a claim is Nov. 26, 2018.
Vehicles covered in the settlement
2.0-Liter Diesel Models, With Model Years
- 2009 -- VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen
- 2010 -- VW Golf, VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen, Audi A3
- 2011 -- VW Golf, VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen, Audi A3
- 2012 -- VW Golf, VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen, Audi A3, VW Passat
- 2013 -- VW Golf, VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen, Audi A3, VW Passat, VW Beetle, VW Beetle Convertible
- 2014 -- VW Golf, VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen, VW Passat, VW Beetle, VW Beetle Convertible
- 2015 -- VW Golf, VW Golf Sportwagen, VW Jetta, Audi A3, VW Passat, VW Beetle, VW Beetle Convertible
3.0-Liter Diesel Models, With Model Years
- 2009 -- VW Touareg,
- 2010 -- VW Touareg, Audi Q7
- 2011 -- VW Touareg, Audi Q7
- 2012 -- VW Touareg, Audi Q7
- 2013 -- VW Touareg, Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne Diesel
- 2014 -- VW Touareg, Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne Diesel, Audi A6 Quattro, Audi A7 Quattro, Audi A8L, Audi Q5
