PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people lined up outside off St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix Monday to pick up boxes filled with ingredients for Thanksgiving meals. At one point, the line of cars stretched for more than two miles.
"We see people coming through and they are just incredibly grateful. Some of these people were donors not long ago before this pandemic," said Tom Kertis, President and CEO of St. Mary's Food Bank. "And then you know the pandemic hits and they lost their job and all of a sudden they need our services."
Kertis said that they're seeing 25% more families that need their services this year. The food bank is handing out food for around 12,000 families this week.
"Oh, it's been hard with the COVID-19. It's been rough, you know, we've all had to quarantine," said Cathy Sharrlin who lined up for food Monday. "I'm on disability you know and it's hard to make ends meet."
St. Mary's says they have around 300 volunteers working each day up until Thanksgiving. Still, they needed additional help, and Arizona National Guard soldiers are on site this week to provide support.
Leaders at the food bank are also unsure if they'll have enough turkeys to meet demand. At last check on Monday, St. Mary's supply was around 2,000 turkeys short.
Those wishing to donate a turkey other food or cash can do so between now and Wednesday at the St. Mary’s warehouse, located at 2831 N. 31st Ave. in Phoenix from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.