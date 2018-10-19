Thousands of people were already in line in Mesa Thursday hours before President Trump was due to speak.

And parking was filled to capacity by 4 .m. Friday.

The president arrived in Phoenix Thursday night at around 9:30 p.m. and was whisked to a resort in Scottsdale.

On Friday, crowds began lining up in Mesa in anticipation of his evening appearance, Trump was in Scottsdale signing a memorandum focused on water supply.

The directive will help ensure reliability of water supplies in California, Washington and Oregon.

"You'll have a lot of water," he told members of Congress from those states. "I hope you’ll enjoy the water you’ll have,” Trump told them.

Trump's "Make America Great Again" rally is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at International Air Response, at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Gates were expected to open around 2:30 p.m.

Security was expected to be tight and bag checks were in place.

Folks started lining up early in Mesa. Some even arrived on Thursday to secure their place in line. Many brought umbrellas and event pop-up shade canopies to ward off the sun as the waited in line.

+4 
Free speech zones

Free speech zones are set up, according to Mesa PD.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety warned folks attending the rally to expect heavy delays on the 202 San Tan at Power Road. 

Parking was at capacity by 4 p.m. 

Mesa police also say that there are two free speech zones for the Presidential event today. Both are located past the security check points.

All bags are subject to be checked prior to entering. 

Here is a list of what's allowed at the event.

+4 
Items allowed during presidential visit

Items allowed during presidential visit

The president's campaign swing through three Western states is designed to rally support for Republican U.S. Senate candidates, including Martha McSally.

