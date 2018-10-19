Thousands of people were already in line in Mesa Thursday hours before President Trump was due to speak.
And parking was filled to capacity by 4 .m. Friday.
The president arrived in Phoenix Thursday night at around 9:30 p.m. and was whisked to a resort in Scottsdale.
On Friday, crowds began lining up in Mesa in anticipation of his evening appearance, Trump was in Scottsdale signing a memorandum focused on water supply.
The directive will help ensure reliability of water supplies in California, Washington and Oregon.
"You'll have a lot of water," he told members of Congress from those states. "I hope you’ll enjoy the water you’ll have,” Trump told them.
Trump's "Make America Great Again" rally is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at International Air Response, at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Gates were expected to open around 2:30 p.m.
Security was expected to be tight and bag checks were in place.
Folks started lining up early in Mesa. Some even arrived on Thursday to secure their place in line. Many brought umbrellas and event pop-up shade canopies to ward off the sun as the waited in line.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety warned folks attending the rally to expect heavy delays on the 202 San Tan at Power Road.
Parking was at capacity by 4 p.m.
Mesa police also say that there are two free speech zones for the Presidential event today. Both are located past the security check points.
All bags are subject to be checked prior to entering.
Here is a list of what's allowed at the event.
The president's campaign swing through three Western states is designed to rally support for Republican U.S. Senate candidates, including Martha McSally.
EVENT UPDATE (2:41 PM): There are two free speech zones for the Presidential event today. Both are located past the security check points. All bags are subject to be checked prior to entering. Please see the second graphic for items that will & will not be allowed. #TrumpInAZ pic.twitter.com/SeQ6kDaLy5— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 19, 2018
Already a couple thousand people in line at the Donald Trump rally. Doesn’t start for another four hours. Every 10 or so minutes we hear some cheers.@azfamily pic.twitter.com/yydSfng1LZ— Morgan Loew (@morganloewcbs5) October 19, 2018
PARKING UPDATE (2:18 PM): Free event parking is 50% full at this time. Please be mindful of increasing traffic in and around the surrounding areas. #TrumpInAZ pic.twitter.com/eoVzCGnvTH— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 19, 2018
Good Morning! Please avoid the @gatewayairport if you are not flying or attending the event today! We look forward to partnering with you to make this event safe. Follow us for updates as the day unfolds. Watch https://t.co/DpD3Maft4B for our most current message from @RBatista10 pic.twitter.com/9klOr3fJUh— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 19, 2018
Proud to be working with so many outstanding partnering agencies on this event. 👏 #TrumpInAZ Just to name a few... @mcsoaz @MesaFireDept @TempePolice @ChandlerPolice @GilbertPolice @ASUPolice pic.twitter.com/H4w94TXjJA— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 19, 2018
For the Trump Rally later today expect heavy delays on the 202 San Tan at Power Road. If you plan to attend the rally leave yourself plenty of extra time to make it there safely #DPS News— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) October 19, 2018
Media credentials received, security check done. @morganloewcbs5, @KrisPickelNews and I are inside the hangar, along with several other @azfamily crew members.#azfamily #TrumpinAZ pic.twitter.com/8aCzxUMMxt— Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) October 19, 2018
