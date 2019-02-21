PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- This powerful winter storm has knocked out power to thousands of households around the Phoenix area. At 2 p.m. Thursday, more than 3,000 people had no electricity.
One SRP outage showed more than 1,000 customers without power in the area of 15th to 23rd avenues from Bethany Home Road to Orangewood Avenue.
Another outage showed close to 2,000 customers between 23rd and Central avenues between Bethany Home Road to Campbell Avenue.
The APS outage map showed several outages scattered across the Phoenix area, including an outage affecting about 800 people in the neighborhoods between Cambridge Avenue from McDowell Road to 17th Avenue to Alvarado Road.
And another APS outage affecting more than 300 people was reported near Moreland to Van Buren streets and 39th to 35th avenues.
SRP says the weather is to blame for many of these outages.
You can keep track of all outages in your area online.
