PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of people hit the streets of downtown Phoenix for the sixth straight day to peacefully protest for equality in honor of George Floyd and several others killed by police officers.

1:13 Peaceful protesters march through downtown Phoenix for 6th straight day More than 1,200 people came together and marched through downtown Phoenix to protest the inequality in America.

The demonstrators gathered at Phoenix City Hall on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. Protesters held signs that said "Black Lives Matter," "America Was Founded on Freedom For All," and "I Can't Breathe." Organizers said a few words and then all the protesters took a knee for a few minutes. At around 5:30 p.m., the protesters started to walk down Washington Street and headed north on Central Avenue.

As they continued to march through downtown Phoenix, their numbers grew to between 1,200 and 1,500 people. They have knelt down several times in the streets while nearby drivers have honked their horns in support. Chants of "George Floyd" and "No Justice, No Peace" rang out during the march. At around 6:45 p.m., the group stopped near Phoenix Police Headquarters at Sixth Avenue and Washington Street, and shouted "I Can't Breathe" at police officers who were behind a chain-linked fence. They also shouted "Black Lives Matter" at the officers, who had riot gear on and pepper spray.

So far, all the protests have remained peacefully. An officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution because he got overheated in the hot weather.

Another group of protesters, led by local church leaders, marched from Neighborhood Ministries, on Van Buren Street, to Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza on Jefferson Street. At around 6:30 p.m., that group faced the Capitol building, took a knee and held a moment of silence. They continued to rally in the area, chanting and holding up their signs. One of the organizers said the rally was put together at the last minute.

"We wanted there to be a response in the midst of this that showed God even though there were a lot of chaos going on," said Wayne Wynter with Redemption Church, Alhambra Campus.

He was surprised to see many people and a diverse crowd.

"It helps me to see that there is a care that is generational. It helps us see the experience that are older and passion of those that are younger come together all at the same time, to help see a commonality that's despite differences," said Wynter.

Protests outside downtown Phoenix

There was some protesters outside of downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night. A handful of demonstrators let their voices be heard near Chandler Fashion Center. They held up signs that said, "Stop Police Brutality" and "We Just Want Equality." A couple of officers were nearby but there wasn't a confrontation. The shopping mall has had restricted hours since the looting of Saturday night, when many malls around the Valley shut down.

A small group came together at Central Avenue and Camelback Road to show support for equality. Their signs said "White Silence = Violence" and "No More Police Brutality." There was a brief verbal argument with a protester and a man who was getting on the bus but nothing turned physical.

What sparked the protests

The protests in Phoenix started on Thursday, just days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Video from bystanders shows the 46-year-old handcuffed with an Minneapolis police officer's knee pressed against his neck on May 25. "Please, I can't breathe," he said. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was on his neck until he became unresponsive and died. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Moments in previous Phoenix protests

On Monday night, protesters urged Phoenix police officers, who were all dressed in riot gear, to "take a knee" in demonstration of their support. A handful of officers were seen on video kneeling and then shaking hands with protesters moments before the 8 p.m. curfew.

+2 Officers join in peaceful protest demonstrations in downtown Phoenix A small number of protesters were outside of the Phoenix Police Headquarters around 5 p.m., hours before the curfew at 8 p.m.

The mostly peaceful protests during the last few days are a stark contrast to what happened on Saturday night.

Rioters caused millions of dollars in damages to Scottsdale Fashion Square. In downtown Phoenix, police released tear gas after protesters set off some type of firecrackers.