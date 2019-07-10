PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new report from Smart Growth America, an organization that advocates healthy, flourishing and resilient living environments around the country, says Arizona roads are some of the most dangerous in the United States when it comes to pedestrians.
In the report's 2019 ranking of the 20 most dangerous states for walking in the U.S., Arizona is No. 9.
The study, called Dangerous by Design 2019, even broke down the most dangerous areas by congressional districts. Arizona's 7th Congressional District is ranked the worst in the country. That area is a big chunk of Phoenix, as well as portions of Glendale and Tolleson.
From 2008 to 2017, 344 pedestrians were killed in accidents in CD 7. In 2018, 89 people were hit and killed by vehicles.
[MAP: Pedestrian collision hotspots in Phoenix]
An interactive map is provided in the study showing all the people hit by cars in the last decade. If zoom in on the map, you can see neighborhood streets.
Although anyone could become a victim when it comes to crashes involving pedestrian casualties, the report suggests the elderly, people of color, and those walking in low-income communities are most at risk.
[WATCH: Phoenix has one of the highest rates of pedestrian deaths in the country]
To decrease these tragedies, Smart Growth America suggests ways to take action on its website.
(4) comments
I would be curious to see the statistics on pedestrian fatalities in Mexico - alas, you will never find that information as it isn't likely tracked. It would not be surprising to find a definite correlation between Mexico and the CD7 stats. The question still is - why? (By the way, for you hyper-sensitive folks who like to cry racism know that this is purely a demographic observation. Any racist views on this are borne by you and you alone.)
Thats because police support murder by vehicle and drugs on the street[scared]
What a surprise. Those areas are also the ones where the 'residents' don't bother using crosswalks and cross where ever they please. They don't care about lights or traffic.
DeanD- big facts. I can’t tell you how many degenerates I see just roaming around in the street
