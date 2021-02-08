PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and robbery of two women, who say they were attacked after winning money at Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale last month.
Police say 31-year-old David Angel Stevens was arrested in Phoenix on Feb. 5.
Just last week, 28-year-old Lisa Gomez was arrested in connection with the crime.
The first arrest in the case was 38-year-old Isaac Castro Gonzales, who was taken into custody several weeks ago.
In the early hours of Jan. 13, the two victims left Desert Diamond Casino near Glendale after one of the women had won $300. The women got into a BMW SUV and began driving toward Goodyear.
But soon, the women say they were stopped by what they believed was an unmarked police car that was using what looked like flashing police lights. Another car blocked the women in.
According to the police report, the women were removed from their SUV by force and restrained with zip ties and handcuffs. The suspects then put the women in the backseat of their SUV as a suspect drove the vehicle away from the area. At one point, the women told police the suspects stopped at an ATM and threatened to kill them if they wouldn't reveal their PINs. The suspects later released the women, but not before taking their cellphones and purses. The victims were then finally able to call for help.
As detectives began investigating, they discovered surveillance video that showed the suspects following the victims out of the casino to their car.
This led them to the arrest of Gonzales in Phoenix two days later.
Through a continued investigation into the crime, detectives say they later determined Gomez had allegedly been following the victims inside the casino. Police also believe she was in one of the cars involved in the incident.
According to court paperwork, Gomez told police that Stevens, her boyfriend, was the one who drove them to the casino on the night of the crime.
Police say Stevens did admit that he owns the car involved in the incident, and that he bought it from a friend several months back. But didn't admit any involvement in the crime.
When asked if he knew why he was being questioned, police say Stevens told them, "It had something to do about a robbery," and that he had "heard about it from people in the neighborhood." He then requested his lawyer.
Stevens faces a number of charges including kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment and impersonating an officer. Police say he has a previous arrest history. His bond was set at $25,000.