PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's game day and Field Trip Friday-Wednesday edition!
We are at Talking Stick Resort Arena where the Phoenix Suns season begins tonight!
They'll host the Dallas Mavericks; tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.
There are lots of changes are ahead for the Suns.
It's a new season, and there are new faces, new talent, and new food.
As the athletes put on their game faces, here are five things to know about our "Planet Orange" as they "Rise up."
1. Despite hand injury and surgery, Devin Booker will play opening night.
Will he or won't he? That's been the long-standing question going into tonight's game. One of the highest profile injuries in the NBA was with Suns Guard Devin Booker. He underwent surgery last month to repair an injury to his right hand.
During a courtside press interview Tuesday, he revealed he will be playing opening night after all.
"It's something I was very excited for, something that every day in rehab I was thinking about; now that day is here."
BOOK'S BACK!See him on the hardwood tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/wQTV5m7mn2— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 16, 2018
2. No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton started dribbling a basketball just six years ago.
Today all eyes will be on Talking Stick Resort Arena as the No. 1 NBA draft pick hits the hardwood for the Suns' season opener.
But getting to know Deandre Ayton away from the court will have you realizing that he's more than a talented basketball player.
"Trust me I'm doing back flips in my mind right now," he tells us as he preps for the big game. This 7-foot-1-inch center started dribbling a ball just six years ago. And, like a big kid, he loves playing video games, especially “Fortnite.” But he also loves to bust a move dancing. And when it comes to music, he'll hold the beat with his snare and tenor drums as he spent a bit of time in marching band as a kid.
3. Ryan Anderson uses movie quotes to pump up the team before game time.
One player really knows how to get the team motivated and pumped up. Forward Ryan Anderson has a real knack for that, and it has nothing to do with basketball and everything to do with popular movie quotes. He uses movie quotes to help get his game face on, and it's something he's now known for doing with the entire team.
There's nothing like a good movie quote to get a guy ready, because win, lose or draw, you know each one of them will be thinking, "I'll be back."
4. The first woman Phoenix Suns head chef has a taste for the gourmet.
For some folks, it's not so much about the game, as it is about the food. And, this year, the newest culinary creations, are being developed by the Suns first woman head chef, and boy, does she have a taste for the gourmet.
So, what's on the menu? You can thank Executive Chef Eileen Aguilera for infusing bolder flavors into classic arena dishes, such as the Colossal Loaded Fries & Rings, which will feature crispy fries smothered in local Four Peaks Kilt Lifter beer cheese sauce, and topped with bacon, chives, sour cream, and beer-battered onion rings, all in a souvenir basketball bowl. It's available at the House of Brews, located on the main concourse by section 101.
Or dig into the Impossible Burger at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers. It's plant-based, but said to have the texture, aroma, and juiciness of a real beef burger.
On the lighter side, you can also build your own salad. It's a true fan favorite, available at POMO To Go near section 120.
5. The new In-Arena Host will bring fun and games to fans all season.
She is the newest member of the Phoenix Suns, and she has a tough job to do. She's got to keep the fans and kids pumped up throughout the game, especially during break times. But, nothing scares or worries this dynamo; Jessica Slate has what it takes and is ready to take on the challenge as the new In-Arena Host.
She'll be bringing all the fun and games to the fans on the court this season. And, one of those games, "The Carl's Jr. Build a Burger Challenge," will surely bring out your competitive edge.
Look for her at every home game, and keep your eyes peeled for lots of new action and new fun on the hardwood.
