PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Drive long enough, and there’s a good chance you’ll become involved in a road rage incident.
This week’s deadly shooting of a 10-year-old girl in west Phoenix illustrates how quickly these situations can spiral out of control.
We spoke to Arizona’s Department of Public Safety about what to do to get home alive.
[WATCH: GET HOME ALIVE: How to deal with road rage]
1. Get out of the way.
Change lanes, or even change your route to avoid the angry driver.
“I know of some people who have exited the freeway, and the car that’s following them just continues down the freeway,” DPS Capt. Jesse Galvez explained.
2. Keep your cool; don’t interact with the other driver.
You don't want to escalate the situation. That means don’t honk your horn. Avoid eye contact. Keep both hands on the wheel; don't make hand gestures.
“Avoid that temptation to try to engage in that type of behavior, or even acknowledge their behavior,” Galvez said.
3. Report serious road rage incidents.
If the driver continues to drive and act in a threatening manner, DPS advises you call 911.
4. Follow instructions from law enforcement.
You might be advised to turn on your blinkers or drive to a specific location once you report a road rage incident.
5. If you’re being followed and you need to stop, go to a public place; don’t go home.
Going home will let the enraged driver know where you live, and, at worst, can lead to a confrontation.
“If you absolutely need to stop, maybe do so at a public place. Maybe a gas station or similar where it’s well lit,” Galvez said.
