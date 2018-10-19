(3TV/CBS 5) -- The combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now top $1.4 billion. The Mega Millions is at $970 million and the Powerball sits at $430 million.
According to CBS News, the odds of winning the combined jackpots stand at 1 in 88 quadrillion. The odds of winning either one of the jackpots are slightly better. The Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302 million and the Powerball odds are 1 in 292 million.
To give you an idea of how unlikely it is that you'll win either jackpot, take a look at some of these events that are more likely to happen to you over the course of your life.
1) Becoming a millionaire through work and investing: 1 in 55
2) Dating a millionaire: 1 in 215
3) Dying in a car accident: 1 in 6,700
4) Getting struck by lightning: 1 in 12,000
5) Dying in a passenger plane crash: 1 in 205,552
6) Being hit by an asteroid: 1 in 700,000
7) Becoming a movie star: 1 in 1.5 million
8) Becoming president: 1 in 10 million
9) Having identical quadruplets: 1 in 15 million
10) Dying in airline-related terrorist attack: 1 in 25 million
The largest lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016. The jackpot has been growing since July, when some California office workers won $543 million.
