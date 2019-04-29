PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At least four women have had their cars broken into while dropping their children off at day care in the last month.
It happened twice at Primrose School of Arrowhead in Peoria, Goddard School and Primrose School at Tatum in Cave Creek.
"They came in, smashed the glass, grabbed the purse, and were out--literally in three minutes," said Mark Parrone, the franchise owner of Primrose School of Arrowhead.
Parrone said this typically happens twice a year--around this time and again closer to the holidays.
"We're not the only ones getting hit, and I don't know why it's just child centers," Parrone said.
Parrone said it's easy for parents to fall into a routine when they're dropping their children off, which might make them unaware of their surroundings or forget their valuables in the car.
"It's just taking advantage of the situation," Parrone said. "It's just watching your surroundings and then making sure your purse or your valuables are not left in the car, because even if you lock it, they're going to get in and out."
"I rush in, open the doors, sometimes I do leave my bag hanging out on the front seat," Olga Olsen, a mother, said. "There are some people who leave the cars running. There's (sic) some people who leave the kids in the car... It is complicated and I do understand it's totally a crime of opportunity."
Surveillance cameras at Primrose School of Cave Creek captured the suspect's vehicle after a theft last Friday. It is described as a silver Ford Edge, and they believe it is likely the same car was used in a theft at Goddard School 30 minutes prior.
Parrone hired his son to act as a security guard in the parking lot during prime drop-off and pick-up times.
Phoenix police and Peoria police haven't responded to inquiries from Arizona's Family regarding these break-ins.
