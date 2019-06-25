AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley community is coming together after somebody broke into the Ahwatukee Children's Theater just days before their big summer performance.
Crooks tore through the theater early Monday, hitting nearly every room.
"Every drawer was open, everything was on the floor," said Michelle Rubino, the theater's executive director.
[WATCH: Community comes together to help]
It was the loss of the sound system, however, that impacted actors like Logan Bridge the most.
"I played the keyboards for the show choir, and that's gone now. It's taking away what helps little kids learn," he told Arizona's Family.
Then something amazing happened.
With only a few days before the performance of "Mary Poppins," members of the theater started helping out.
After the burglary, parents started guarding some of the props and clothes, so if the burglars came back, the clothes wouldn't be stolen. Additionally, they also started donating a lot of electronics so that the show would continue.
"People were wanting to drop off keyboards, and sound systems and other theaters were reaching out to us," Rubino said.
"We might have to work a little harder, bring things from home," Bridge said. "It's up to us. We can do it."
Despite $10,000 in missing equipment, and the suspects still on the run, enough people came together to make Mary Poppins a reality this weekend.
"It's going to be good. It's kinda like a 'we did it. We overcame it,'" Bridge said.
Ahwatukee's Children's Theater is a pillar of dedication and determination, amid life's drama.
