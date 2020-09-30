TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are hoping the public can help track down a thief or thieves who targeted a non-profit serving people with disabilities.
The burglary happened at The Center for Habilitation (TCH) located near Kyrene and Guadalupe roads.
Early Tuesday morning, someone broke into the property of the Tempe main campus. The thief or thieves made off with a large haul of valuables and tools; including hand tools, a Dewalt drill, impact gun, a Porter cable small compressor, a Dewalt circular saw, several electrical meters, landscaping tools, a power washer, a surrey bike, and two adult trikes.
1:17 RAW VIDEO: RAW VIDEO: Suspect truck caught on camera, after a theft at local nonprofit that provides services for people with disabilities
Video shows a 2000 Chevy long-bed truck in the area, but no clear images of the thieves can be seen.
Staffers at TCH say the loss of the surrey bike and specialty trikes will hit the hardest. The bikes had been donated and will be hard to replace. Riding them is a favorite activity of the supported individuals that participate at TCH.
Staffers tell us that this has been a very difficult time for their supported individuals, since COVID-19 has prevented them from enjoying most of the regular activities. The cooler weather coming would have meant participants could have spent more time riding those bikes.
Again, the crime happened on Tuesday, Sept. 29, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. at the TCH campus, located at 215 Lodge Drive in Tempe. (That's in the area of Guadalupe and Kyrene roads.) If you have any information at all about the burglary, you're asked to contact Tempe police.
The mission of TCH is to support and empower people who live with developmental or physical disabilities. The organization provides a wide range of services designed to create opportunities to ensure individuals with disabilities realize their full potential.