SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Burglars have struck a landmark restaurant in Scottsdale, making off with memorabilia worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Scottsdale police say Don and Charlie’s restaurant was hit by thieves early Wednesday morning.
A burglar alarm went off at the restaurant near Scottsdale and Camelback roads at around 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered that the front glass door had been smashed.
Inside, police found that 34 Hall of Fame autographed baseballs had been stolen from a trophy case.
The baseball memorabilia was worth an estimated $200K to $600K.
The missing collectibles include balls signed by: Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron, Bob Uecker, Eddie Mathews, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Willie Mays, Bob Feller, Ted Williams, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Bob Gibson, Rod Carew, Al Kaline, Joe DiMaggio, Ralph Kiner, Harmon Killebrew, Robin Yount, Juan Marichal, Tom Seaver, Stan Musial, Sandy Koufax, Ernie Banks, Don Drysdale, Billy Williams, Enos Slaughter, Jim Palmer, Paul Molitor, Ryne Sandberg, Brooks Robinson, Lou Brock, Fergie Jenkins and Willie McCovey.
Police have no suspect information in the case.
Don and Charlie's, a popular Scottsdale landmark for 31 years, had previously announced it would be closing for good on April 10.
If anyone knows anything about the crime, please contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S) or visit the Silent Witness website atwww.silentwitness.org.
