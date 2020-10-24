TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple of suspected bank robbers are behind bars after investigators said they hit two banks in about an hour in Tucson on Saturday afternoon.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said 44-year-old Deangelo Dawson and 31-year-old Handy Velarde first robbed a Chase Bank on Tucson's southside around 1 p.m. and drove off. Then around 2 p.m., they took an undisclosed amount of cash from a U.S. Bank about 30 minutes away on the city's northside. They took off in the same vehicle. Deputies started to search the area and saw a vehicle about 2 miles away matching the one seen leaving the bank. Deputies pulled the pair over and they were taken into custody.
Dawson and Velarde both face two counts of armed robbery. Deputies are investigating they may have robbed banks in the Town of Sahuarita, which is just south of Tucson. Anyone with information is asked to head to 88CRIME.org.