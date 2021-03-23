PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nonprofit is scrambling for solutions after a catalytic converter was stolen from one of its vans.
Hope Lives - Vive La Esperanza, a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities and their families, says one of its transportation vehicles will be out of commission indefinitely until they can come up with $1,000 to replace the pricey car part.
Christopher Gonzalez, the chief executive officer at Hope Lives, says $1,000 equates to three months of revenue for the nonprofit. A budget already slashed in half from COVID-19 drawbacks.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, 259 catalytic converters were reported stolen in January alone, an uptick from previous years.
Gonzalez says the thief only targeted one out of their eight vehicles, but he fears they will come back for the other seven.
"They had pulled the barbed wire back and got up on one of the dumpsters in the alley and then just climbed over," Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez says the nonprofit will create a GoFundMe page to replace the stolen car part and create a deterrent to protect the seven untouched vans in their parking lot.
In the meantime, if you would like to donate click here.