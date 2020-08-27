TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The family of fallen Tempe firefighter Tommy Arriaga had already suffered through heartbreak after the father of two died of job-related cancer earlier this year. But now, someone's stolen an irreplaceable item: a camping trailer in which the family made some of their happiest memories.
Tommy's wife Monica Arriaga is the first to admit that from the outside, you might not think there's anything all that special about the trailer. "It could be worth $2,000 or $50,000...it does not matter," Monica said.
Rather, it's the good times spent together that make it so priceless. "That's a a huge part of our family, and Tommy is all over that trailer. Fixing every inch of it," Monica said.
After Tommy passed away, Monica says she hadn't used or touched the trailer. It was just as Tommy left it, which made the discovery that it had been stolen even tougher. "To realize it was gone just crushed me...and especially then to realize that we had been planning in a week or two to take it up north," Monica said.
Monica says it was likely stolen between August 20th and 23rd from a lot belonging to her HOA. Tempe police say they still don't know where the trailer is or have any suspects.
But for Monica, a hope that whoever took it will realize that they stole something far more precious than they first realized. "I am not looking to punish anyone," Monica said. "I would simply would just love to have that memory back."