PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An intruder was caught on camera sneaking into a home on Monday morning while the Phoenix homeowners were at work.
Now the homeowners are hoping they get at least one of the stolen items back.
[WATCH: Thief steals engagement ring, other valuables from Phoenix home]
It happened at a house near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road at about 9:45 a.m.
The man is seen on surveillance video at the front door. The homeowners think they saw him in the video checking to see if anyone was home.
Then, he suddenly appears on a different camera inside of the kitchen, after entering through the back door.
"This is our home. Our kids are here. This is where we're supposed to feel the safest, and somebody just walked in and violated that," said homeowner Valentina Robles.
Robles said when she came home from work around 7 p.m. she noticed her master bedroom in total disarray.
"All the items in my closet had been thrown out of my closet. My drawers have been ransacked through," said Robles. "A couple of items that shouldn't have been on the floor were on the floor, and all my jewelry was gone."
The first thing that Robles looked for was an engagement ring that her son recently bought for his longtime girlfriend.
"All these years he's been putting money aside to buy her the perfect ring, thinking of the perfect way to propose to her," Robles said.
She explained that her son, a police officer in Minnesota, finally came up with the perfect proposal and was planning to get down on one knee in two weeks.
However, the intruder took the ring and several other sentimental jewelry items.
"I got on the phone, and I was crying with her and apologizing to her because it was such a beautiful ring and she never got to see it," said Robles with tears in her eyes.
The thief also stole a laptop and a camera with photos of her grandson's birth. He also took Robles' wedding bands.
"How can you go into someone's house, take something that doesn't belong to you?" asked Robles. "Something you didn't work for? How dare you!"
Robles' family hopes the ring turns up at a pawn shop or someone knows who the burglar is and turns him over to the police.
Phoenix police say they are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.