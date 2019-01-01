PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new year brings new laws to Arizona.
One of those new laws is going to cost you $32 when you register a vehicle.
The fee was approved last spring by the state Legislature when lawmakers looked for ways to pay for the state's education budget, including raises for teachers.
"The money that this fund brings in is going to help us maintain our day to day operations with the highway patrol," Department of Public Safety Capt. Jesse Galvez said in November.
Minimum wage workers will see a boost in their paychecks.
Arizona voters approved Proposition 206 in November 2016, increasing the minimum 50 cents to $11 per hour.
Under Prop. 206, additional increases will eventually raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2020.
Fourth- and fifth-graders will now have more recess time.
Schools will have to provide an extra 15-minute recess on top of the students' lunch period.
The requirement went into effect for kids in kindergarten through third grade in 2018.
On the federal front, the recently passed 2018 Farm Bill removes hemp from the Controlled Substances Act, which means hemp and hemp products, including CBD, can be legally transported across state lines.
How about taxing snowbirds 32 for driving on our roads?
How can a 32 tax be added without legal process? Yes it IS a tax.
