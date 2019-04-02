PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A thermal imaging camera helped Phoenix and Glendale fire crews rescue an elderly woman from a house fire Tuesday morning.
The flames broke out around 10 a.m. at a home near Glendale and 43rd avenues.
When fire crews arrived, they reported finding "a high volume of smoke and significant heat."
Despite the extremely low visibility, fire crews were able to use a thermal imaging camera spotted to locate the woman inside the burning house.
Crews were able to pull the woman from the home.
She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Fire officials say she was in stable condition.
Crews continued the firefight and were able to bring the flames under control.
No firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
