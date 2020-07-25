PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are calling on the public to help them locate two suspects connected to a robbery at a commercial yard in Phoenix. It happened on June 20, around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The suspects reportedly stole various items like tools and a big, yellow air compressor. Soon after, they drove away from the location in an older white Chevrolet Silverado, which had blue tape along the passenger side and a long, black strip of tape on the driver's side.

Both suspects are said to be slim Hispanic men between 30 and 35 years old with short hair. One man had a beard. Both men, nearly 6 feet tall, were wearing maroon shirts. One man's shirt had long sleeves with "UNICOA" on the back of it. He had green pants on while the other had on black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.