PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- December 7, 2020 marks 79 years since the attack on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor.
The USS Arizona Memorial Gardens at Salt River opened earlier this year and is hosting its first ceremony for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community will be hosting the ceremony virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual event will include a restored WWII warplane that will fly over the Arizona State Capitol, National Cemetery at Cave Creek, and the USS Arizona Memorial Gardens at Salt River.
"Each of the sites strongly symbolizes the service and sacrifice of Arizonans. A U.S. flag that flew over the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii will be carried aboard the aircraft during the flight. The attack against the naval base at Pearl Harbor was a surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service upon the United States. On that day over 2,400 servicemen and women were killed, including 1,177 from the USS Arizona and 68 civilians, hundreds of aircraft were damaged or destroyed, as were most of the ships in the harbor. It was an unprecedented surprise attack that precipitated the entry of the United States into WWII," per a press release from Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
You can watch the virtual event here on their Facebook page.
In honor of the brave servicemen who fought for our country and the state of Arizona, Governor Ducey has ordered flags at half staff in their honor.
“Arizona joins the nation on December 7th to pause and remember the 2,400 American lives lost during the attacks on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago,” said Governor Ducey. “On the day that changed our nation forever, American service members displayed unwavering bravery — which was carried on by those who fought to defend our freedom during World War II. We are forever inspired by the perseverance and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation. As we face our own challenges today, may their bravery serve as a guiding light for us. Thank you to all who continue to support those in need during the pandemic and who defend our nation, and may God bless our country and the families of those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor.”
We are proud to honor the service members at Pearl Harbor nearly eight decades ago, and those who serve and defend our nation today. #PearlHarborRemembranceDay https://t.co/gwI4Ipg3qk— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 6, 2020