PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- You may notice a new statue at Park Central Mall in mid-town Phoenix. Except it’s not exactly new, it’s just back home.
[WATCH: Iconic statue returns to Park Central Mall]
Charlie Sands is a Phoenix businessman and has owned several businesses at Park Central Mall over the past few decades.
But around 30 years ago, he took a piece of the shopping center home.
New Park Central owners were going to sell the statue called “The Sun Worshipper” for scrap back in the mid-1980s. Sand didn’t want it destroyed, and asked if he could have the statue.
"I wasn’t married so there was nobody at my house who could say, 'you’re crazy you’re not bringing this thing to our house,'" says Sands.
Sands says he wanted to preserve a part of Phoenix history.
Walter Emory created “The Sun Worshipper” statue over a 6 month period, back in the 1940s. Sands says it’s been his lucky charm over the years.
“The minute we brought the statue to our house and Mary and I got married,” says Sands. “Everything turned around, business flourished, our marriage flourished, everything was great."
The statue stood over his pool for year, and since 2008 it’s been in his front yard on Bethany Home Road. The new Park Central owners recently decided they wanted the statue back, and Sands was ecstatic.
“Going back to Park Central is perfect. He started there and he’s back home there,” says Sands.
