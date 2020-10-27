PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Singletons, Arizona-based nonprofit, has helped nearly a thousand families battling cancer over the past 15 years
They provide basic necessities to the families, along with putting on events to connect the community. For Tiffany Fey, The Singletons has been a lifesaver. She's a single mom to three. Life got complicated when she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.
"I lost my job when I found out about cancer. I couldn't work. I had 12 rounds of chemo treatments and I was struggling on my own, to make ends meet. And then here's The Singletons," she said. "They helped a tremendous amount."
Fortunately, she got much-needed support and now she's in remission and letting other parents know about the organization. The Singletons serves different types of families but founder Jody Farley said they all have one thing in common.
"What is unique about every family is that it's run by a single parent. So every family we help is a single-parent family home. Eighty percent of the families we support, the parent that has cancer, 20%, we have children that have cancer," Farley said.
On Halloween, The Singletons will pass out necessities like toilet paper and cleaning supplies. There will also be a trunk or treat for the kids.
"So that the kids can have a little bit of normalcy during this really not normal time," she said.
The Singletons relies on donations from the public to make sure these families have necessities.
"That's what we need to be able to continue to operate and being able to help our families, every single month because these are immune-compromised families. We don't want them to be going out to store," Farley said. "Having our programs remain operational during this time is so very important."
The Singletons needs both donations of things like laundry detergent, paper towels, toilet paper along with monetary donations. Monetary donations are down so if you would like to help, go their website. You can also email them at contact@thesingletonsaz.org or call 480-818-5285. The organization is also on Facebook and Instagram.